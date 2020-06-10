Newcrest, Greatland inch closer to Havieron mining lease

Greatland Gold and Newcrest Mining have reached a land usage agreement with a prescribed Aboriginal body corporate for the Havieron joint venture (JV) project in Western Australia.

Newcrest and the Jamukurnu-Yapalikunu Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation (WDLAC) are under an Indigenous land use agreement (ILUA) for the use of native land at and around the Telfer gold mine.

Telfer is about 45 kilometres east of the Havieron project.

Under the agreement, Newcrest will be required to apply for any future JV development activities at the Havieron site.

If the JV wishes to lodge an application for a mining lease at Havieron, Greatland will transfer a 40 per cent legal interest in the registered title to Newcrest, which already holds a 40 per cent beneficial interest.

This means that Newcrest has the right to receive 40 per cent of the benefits from the project, while Greatland will transfer 40 per cent of its right to possess to or use the land to Newcrest.

This will not change the current respective beneficial interests of Newcrest (40 per cent) or Greatland (60 per cent) regarding the JV area.

Once the legal interest is transferred and registered by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, the JV may apply for the mining lease.

Upon the lease being granted, Newcrest will also transfer its legal interest to Greatland, which will re-establish a 100 per cent legal interest in the registered title.

Greatland Gold chief executive Gervaise Heddle said these agreements marked an important step forward in establishing the Havieron project.

“The agreements will assist in the process for a mining lease application, which is expected to be lodged within the next couple of months,” Heddle said.

“Greatland looks forward to further strengthening its relationship with WDLAC and the Martu People of the Central Western Desert region, both as a joint venture participant and through our own exploration activities in the Paterson region.”

The Jamukurnu-Yapalikunu Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation (WDLAC) acts on behalf of the Martu Traditional Owners.