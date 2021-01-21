Newcrest, Greatland deliver on Havieron’s accelerated timeline

Newcrest Mining has commenced early works at the Havieron gold-copper joint venture (JV) project in Western Australia.

This follows the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, as well as that of the Newcrest board to spend $146 million in funding on construction activities.

Newcrest, which is the JV manager, operates the project in agreement with Greatland Gold where the former can earn up to a 70 per cent interest in the JV.

Greatland Gold chief executive Gervaise Heddle said the commencement of early works activities at Havieron marked a major milestone for the project and for the company.

“Earth moving activities to prepare for the construction of the box cut and decline have begun and we will continue to update shareholders as work progresses,” Heddle said.

“In addition, we look forward to advancing the 2021 growth drilling programme at Havieron, where mineralisation remains open in multiple directions outside of the initial inferred mineral resource estimate.”

The JV is now finalising a water management plan for its early works program and to progress further permits, which will allow underground mine development to commence.

Further studies, board approvals and decision to mine would need to be finalised ahead of the development, according to Greatland Gold.

Given a positive decision, the ore from the Havieron JV will be toll processed at Newcrest’s Telfer gold mine, which sits around 45 kilometres to the west of Havieron.