Newcrest encounters positive Tanami mineralisation

Joint venture (JV) partners Newcrest Mining and Encounter Resources have confirmed the presence of near-surface gold at their exploration projects in Tanami, Western Australia.

Encounter Resources stated that mineralisation at the Afghan and Mojave prospects was hosted by structures developed within folded dolerite units, which were a favourable host for orogenic gold mineralisation.

Mojave results were “particularly encouraging” as the hinge zone of the interpreted antiform was untested along strike.

Such positions represent a key target for large zones of gold mineralisation in the Tanami, making it a high quality target for future drilling, according to Encounter.

“The first pass RC drilling at the Afghan and Mojave prospects in the Tanami has confirmed historical near surface gold and intersected new zones of gold anomalism within tightly folded dolerite bedrock,” Encounter managing director Will Robinson said.

“The level of bedrock gold anomalism at Mojave potentially represents a halo to a higher-grade, orogenic gold deposit and the primary structural target located south-east remains open and untested.”

Mojave is part of the Selby JV that is located within a seven kilometre northwest trending corridor of arsenic anomalism.

Newcrest intersected multiple broad zones of bedrock gold mineralisation in drill holes MOJ002 and MOJ004.

Results from MOJ004 include 16 metres at 0.27 grams per tonne of gold from 36 metres, and from MOJ002, four metres at 0.7 grams per tonne of gold from 20 metres.

At Afghan, results from an eight hole broad-spaced RC drill program confirmed gold mineralisation over a two kilometre zone, including 10 metres at 1.6 grams per tonne of gold from four metres.

Encounter will finalise its planned 2020 exploration with Newcrest in early March.