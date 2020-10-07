Newcrest, Encounter JV begins drilling at gold-copper project

Encounter Resources has started diamond drilling at its Aileron gold-copper joint venture project with Newcrest Mining in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.

The Newcrest-funded drilling program will target a magnetic anomaly in an area with no previous mineral exploration.

Encounter stated the anomaly had similar scale to a Carrapateena style iron oxide copper-gold system. No previous mineral exploration has been conducted on the project despite gold and copper anomalism being previous identified in the region.

The first drill hole will enter an unexplored belt that is prospective for large scale gold-copper deposits.

“Aileron is a large scale gold-copper opportunity in a new region. The target is interpreted to be a discrete, pipe-like, magnetic body located on a major regional structure,” Encounter managing director Will Robinson said.

“The magnetic anomaly is modelled to be under shallow cover and in an area of no previous mineral exploration. Success in this initial program would focus attention on the underexplored West Arunta.

“The joint venture controls a dominant land position in the district with tenure covering over 70 strike kilometres of the belt.”

The Aileron drilling is also co-funded by a Western Australian drilling grant of up to $150,000 under the Exploration Incentive Scheme.

Encounter is an ASX-listed exploration company that focusses on discovering gold deposits in Western Australia.