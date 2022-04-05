Newcastle puts on a show for Austmine Mining Innovation Roadshow

The Austmine Mining Innovation Roadshow was held yesterday in Newcastle with the sun coming out to see many industry professionals come together in person for the first time since COVID-19 struck.

The roadshow explored Harnessing Intelligence: Driving Social Value Through Technology and many industry leaders led insightful talks about relevant topics within that throughout the day.

Hexagon Mining drill and blast vice president James Dampney discussed transforming operations with data-driven decision-making in regard to HxGN MineMeasure.

HxGN MineMeasure improves the drill and blast process by focusing on the incremental improvements needed for elite performance, digitising data for the mechanical delivery of high-value ore before further processing to maximise yield.

It also calculates and analyses the efficiency of each step via a tailored feedback loop to ensure continuous improvement through accuracy and precision.

Dampney has become a passionate advocate for the significant role technology plays for our mining customers, as they strive to achieve their goals around safety, sustainability and productivity.

Newcastle-based Bradken had the head of research and development Reece Attwood discuss the impact mining operation’s digital and sustainability evolution has in shifting Bradken’s manufacturing and service focus.

With Bradken celebrating its 100th birthday on March 20, Attwood discussed the company’s advanced history and ability to adapt to change while operating through many world events.

Building on 100 years of manufacturing expertise, Bradken is embracing continuous improvement and taking a new approach to support their customers in adopting innovative digital mining solutions.

From its traditional manufacturing origins to today’s diversified brand, the transformation continues to support the evolution of the mining industry with Bradken committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 – an improvement of the Government’s commitment by 20 years.

The event also saw major miners Yancoal, South32, Anglo American, Glencore, Evolution Mining and BHP talk on a number of topics.

These senior leaders explored the role of innovation in creating sustainable value for mining organisations, with a specific focus on:

Australia’s mining technology leadership driving global development

Innovation opportunities in mining and related industries

Partnering across the value chain to solve key challenges

Creating a sustainable industry long into the future

