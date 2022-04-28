New university institute for mineral resources

The University of Adelaide has launched the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Resources (ISER) as a University Research Institute.

ISER replaces the Institute for Mineral and Energy Resources (IMER), building on its legacy, while deepening and broadening its considerable success and engagement with key sectors in Australia.

The UoA, through its organisations and institutes, has always conducted excellent sustainability research, and will continue do so as sustainability research spans across the university academic ecosystem and its partners.

ISER is working together with colleagues to develop an online portal, based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that will allow interested stakeholders to find their way to the strongest research environments for the particular SDG, wherever they may be anchored in the university’s faculties and institutes.

ISER’s role is to: