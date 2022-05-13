New team at the helm for Kairos

Kairos Minerals has appointed well-regarded industry veteran Klaus Eckhof as chairman and Peter Turner as its new managing director, in the wake of last week’s announcement of a strategic review of its mineral assets portfolio.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, Kairos said the appointments reflected the miner’s commitment to accelerate the exploration campaigns at its WA lithium and gold projects as part of its wider plan to generate increased shareholder value.

Eckhof is a geologist with more than 20 years of experience developing mineral deposits around the world. He founded Moto Goldmines Ltd, which acquired the Moto Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. More than 20 million ounces of gold was delineated at Moto and the project team delivered a feasibility study within four years from the start of exploration.

He was also founder and executive chairman of AVZ Minerals, which is focused on developing the Manono Project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped lithium deposits.

Dr Turner is an experienced exploration and development geologist with more than 25 years in the resources sector, including in Western Australia, Africa, the Middle East and SE Asia. In particular, he is recognised as leading exploration teams in the discovery of the Tarra gold deposit near Awak Mas in Sulawesi, Indonesia, the acquisition and successful exploration of the Houndé gold deposit in Burkina Faso, West Africa and the resource development and scoping study on the Telimélé iron ore deposit in Guinea.

More recently, Turner was advising a private lithium and nickel explorer in WA on its lithium strategy.

“Klaus and I are delighted to work together to help unlock the value of Kairos’ lithium and gold assets,” Turner said.

“With an already substantial resource base at Mt York, we will apply smart exploration with the aim of growing the resource significantly. It is a large mineralised system in a Tier 1 location.

“We are equally excited by the lithium potential of Kairos’ Roe Hills project in what is a highly prospective place for find fertile LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) pegmatites. We have a huge land holding with promising lithium-in-soil anomalies waiting to be drilled”.