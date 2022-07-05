Private 4G network for Pilbara Ports Authority

High-performance technology solutions provider Aqura Technologies, a Telstra Purple company, will design and deliver an advanced private 4G network for the Port Hedland-based operation of Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) in Western Australia.

The new standalone broadband network will support PPA’s extensive marine digital platforms, enhance worker mobility and provide seafarers with independent high-speed connectivity when visiting the Port of Port Hedland.

Aqura chief operations officer Alan Seery said the technology solution would bring value from having access to real-time operational data, environmental monitoring, and production improvements.

“The solution Aqura has designed blends the best in operational network capability with enhanced user experience, accessible across the extensive Port of Port Hedland operations and out to sea,” he said.

“Our installation will leverage the expanded capabilities of private 4G that will assist the PPA in driving safety, productivity and efficiency initiatives.

“The communications network, upgradeable to 5G as technology advances, also offers more control and flexibility to support Industry 4.0 use cases and other technologies such as IoT.”

A multi-faceted solution private 4G requires the delivery of several prioritised services for a range of different end-use cases.

The network leverages the embedded Quality of Service capability and high throughput of 4G and is dimensioned to ensure that the extensive marine sensors network that PPA utilises has reliable and robust connectivity to ensure the safe passage of vessels through challenging waterways in the area.

The private network will also enable PPA staff to access their corporate and operational systems reliably and securely from anywhere across their extensive port operations, which enhances productivity and improves access to digital safety systems and procedures.