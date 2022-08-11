New OZ Minerals suitors may yet emerge: Analysts

OZ Minerals may have wasted no time in rejecting BHP’s recent takeover bid, but many in the industry feel this back-and-forth may be the first move in a longer process.

Price, some say, will likely be the most important factor.

“If BHP revises its offer price by another 20 per cent to 25 per cent, then the OZL (OZ Minerals) board may accept the offer,” Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of stock market news and research organisation Kalkine Media, said.

Peter O’Connor, analyst for Shaw and Partners financial services, also believes BHP will have to pay a higher price than its initial offer of $25 per share.

“BHP will need to offer terms that reflect the valuation of OZ not an opportunistic snap at a global sector, commodity, cyclical low,” he said in a note.

In swiftly knocking back BHP’s $8.4 billion bid, the OZ Minerals board was clear in its assessment of what it labelled a “highly opportunistic” offer.

“The board has unanimously determined that the indicative proposal significantly undervalues OZ Minerals and, as such, is not in the best interests of shareholders,” the company said in its statement rejecting the offer.

While its board found the BHP offer underwhelming, other suitors may yet emerge to make a move on OZ Minerals and its appealing stable of ‘future-facing’ materials that will play a major role in the world’s push towards decarbonisation.

“Other buyers may be interested in OZ Minerals, with many miners optimistic on the outlook for copper,” Morningstar equity analyst Jon Mills said.

“Potential acquirers such as Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources, and so on are in very strong financial shape and able to bid.”

As Australian Mining reported earlier this week, Australian stockbroking and financial advisory firm Bell Potter believes an improved offer could be coming soon.

“In our view this puts OZL completely in play and, with an open register dominated by non-strategic institutional investors, we believe the chances of completion of the acquisition of OZL are high,” Bell Potter said in a note.

“We also believe this will be seen as an initial offer from BHP and that institutions will want to be compensated for the lack of large-cap investable copper producer options on the ASX.

“In the first instance, we expect a higher cash bid from BHP as the deal makes strategic sense and offers production growth in a secure jurisdiction. We also believe the scarcity of comparable assets in comparable jurisdictions makes the chances of a competing counter-offer reasonable.”

Since rejecting the deal, OZ Minerals has been gathering information to further explain its decision to investors.

“OZ Minerals, flanked by Macquarie Capital and Greenhill’s bankers, have spent the past few days shoring up institutional investor support for its surprisingly firm rejection, telling them exactly why it thought BHP’s $25-a-share was too low,” according to reports in the Australian Financial Review.

“Sources said OZ Minerals was talking about its strategy for the business, and how the company could be worth well more than $25 a share if left in existing management’s hands.”

Given its staunch rejection of the BHP offer, all signs indicate any further offers for OZ will have to be in excess of $30 per share.