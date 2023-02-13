New name and new push for Kalbar Operations

Kalbar Operations has rebranded under new a banner, Gippsland Critical Minerals, in an effort to breathe life into its Fingerboards mineral sands project in Victoria.

An initial 2021 mining license application sought to cover 2148 hectares, as Kalbar Operations (now Gippsland Critical Minerals) mined highly valuable rare earths such as zircon, neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The licence was considered by the government following an environmental effects statement (EES) which was open for public comment.

However, in November 2021 the Fingerboards project was ultimately rejected by Victorian Minister for Planning Richard Wynne. The Minister cited the proposed mines’ proximity to the horticultural industry and unacceptable risk to the environment as reason for his decision.

But after a name change and 14 months of project review, Gippsland Critical Minerals (GCM) is taking another shot at Fingerboards.

“We’ve looked at a number of different things in terms of the footprint buffer zones that we can build in, obviously our impact on water, so by changing our throughput rates, we reduce water consumption, as well as the impacts related to noise and dust,” GCM chief executive Jozsef Patarica told ABC.

“It’ll effectively mean that we don’t mine as much of the deposit as we had previously planned, so the footprint will be smaller.”

The company has indicated that it is continuing community consultations and intends to reapply for a mining licence at the appropriate time.

According to GCM, the revised Fingerboards project is expected to extract roughly 170 million tonnes of ore of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) for processing into final mineral products such as zircon, ilmenite, rutile, and other rare earths.

The targeted minerals are each in global demand for use in the renewable energy sphere, such as in wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles (EV), but are also used in communications, medical technology, and transport.

The Fingerboards project is expected to have a life of mine of roughly 15-20 years.