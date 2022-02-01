New mining warden to process backlog of applications

An increase in mining title applications in Western Australia’s resources and minerals sector has led to the appointment of a second mining warden.

The WA government has appointed the new Perth mining warden who will start in March and will work on the increasing number of contested mineral title applications before the court.

“The McGowan Government’s appointment of an additional Perth mining warden will allow matters before the court to be dealt with more quickly and efficiently,” Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said.

Australia’s overall mineral exploration increased by 4.5 per cent to $925.9 million for the September quarter of 2021.

The increase in mining title applications has led to a surge in the number of objections to application approvals and disputes.

The appointment of a second full-time Perth warden and additional support staff will ensure contested application cases will be processed in a timely and efficient manner.

“Western Australia’s resources sector has seen, on average, a 12 per cent increase in mineral title applications each year since 2019, which is an indication of the sector’s strong performance,” Johnston said.

“This has led to a rise of contested mineral title applications before the Warden’s Court and in this competitive market, it’s expected to continue growing.

“Dealing with these application matters through an accessible and efficient justice service is fundamental to a sustainable minerals resource industry.”

The Chamber of Minerals & Energy of Western Australia (CME) director of policy and advocacy Rob Carruthers said CME applauds the appointment of a much-needed second mining warden.

“CME has long advocated the importance of a well-resourced Warden’s Count to ensure mining activities can be progressed efficiently, without undue judicial delay – particularly given the billions of dollars of new resources projects presently in the pipeline,” Carruthers said.

Previous efforts have also been made to improve regulation and update approval processes, with a mining amendment bill for the Mining Act 1978 proposed only last month.

The amendment aimed “to streamline administrative processes, safeguard the security of titles and licences, and generate certainty for the resource sector.”

Under the current Mining Act 1978, holders of exploration and prospecting licences can excavate and extract or remove earth, soil, rock, stone, fluid or mineral-bearing substances from the land, within specified limits 500 tonnes for a prospecting licence and 1000 tonnes for an exploration or retention licence.

Public feedback submissions for the mining amendment bill close on March 11, 2022.