New Leaders Summit welcomes abstracts

In an AusIMM first, the 2023 New Leaders Summit will give mining students and new professionals the opportunity to submit an abstract for the event.

The New Leaders Summit will be held in Adelaide on the September 26–27 and is designed to help university students and recent graduates gain skills and learn more about the resources sector.

And for the first time in over a decade, delegates are invited to submit a short self-contained summary about a study or research paper.

The offering is part of AusIMM’s mission to prepare the leaders of tomorrow with knowledge and skills.

Submitted summaries will have the opportunity to receive feedback and go in the running to win one of three $1000 cash prizes.

Selected summaries will be presented at the summit.

Themes for the abstracts include the decarbonisation of mine operations, the impact of ethical consumerism on the industry supply chain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“AusIMM is committed to supporting young people to build a career in mining by providing skills, knowledge and connections that will help facilitate a long-term and meaningful career,” AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said.

The submission deadline for abstracts is March 13.