New Hope pushes for New Acland approval with jobs pledge

New Hope Group is ramping up job creation opportunities for the New Acland stage three (NAC03) coal mining project in a bid to persuade the Queensland Government to grant a long-awaited approval.

The company now forecasts that the stage three expansion of the coal mine in Oakey will deliver 487 new jobs, including 187 within the first six months, while also injecting $7 billion into the Queensland economy.

New Hope’s offer to ramp up jobs at New Acland follows the Queensland Premier’s recent public declaration that jobs creation has never been more important.

New Hope chief operating officer Andrew Boyd said the New Acland mine would start advertising for hundreds of new workers the moment stage three is approved.

“I applaud the Premier and her ministers for investigating accelerated works programs to ensure Queensland successfully navigates the impacts of COVID-19 and powers forward into the future, creating as many jobs as possible,” Boyd said.

The project has also received support from the Australian Resources and Energy Group (AMMA), with AMMA chief executive Steve Knott calling on the Queensland Government to approve the project.

“Australia’s national resources and energy group throws its full support behind New Hope Group’s campaign to gain approval for its expansion project and deliver a jobs boost to Queensland during these extraordinarily challenging times,” Knott said.

“This is a respected large employer not asking for a handout, taxpayer support or any special government consideration – they are simply asking the Queensland government to put its green politics to one side and make the call on this long-awaited project,” he added.

Last November, New Hope was forced to slash about 150 jobs at New Acland after it failed to receive the stage three approvals from the state government on time.

New Hope has been operating New Acland mine since 2002, with approval for stage three extensions pending for 13 years. The mine produced 4.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of coal in 2018 and the stage three expansion could increase this to 7.5 Mtpa.