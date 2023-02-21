New “highly favourable” sales model for Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals usually uses its Battery Material Exchange (BMX) platform to sell lithium on the spot market, but the company has opted for a different pathway with a new deal.

Pilbara Minerals has entered into a sales arrangement for a 15,000-tonne cargo of spodumene concentrate that will be sold to a chemical converter in the March quarter.

The sale will be valued according to a new commercial model based on lithium hydroxide tolling.

The mining company will receive the value of lithium hydroxide price for the product sold, less an agreed amount required for conversion and other costs.

In other words, the actual price received for this cargo will be calculated using future lithium hydroxide pricing at the time of conversion to lithium hydroxide.

This is the company’s first time utilising such a pricing model, which it believes has the potential to be “highly favourable” and opens the door for future tolling arrangements.

Pilbara had originally intended to sell the spodumene concentrate via a BMX auction; however, it changed plans after receiving a strong offer from the chemical converter.

The company’s Pilgangoora operation in WA is responsible for the production of spodumene and tantalite concentrate.

Pilbara Minerals has indicated its intention to continue exploring various avenues to sell its unallocated tonnes, which includes the BMX platform, spot sales and other commercial opportunities.

The new methodology could see Pilbara capitalise further on a soaring demand for lithium, a key battery metal and future-facing mineral that has a major role to play in the world’s shift to a decarbonised future.

Pilbara Minerals intends to become a sustainable, low-cost lithium producer and fully integrated raw materials and chemicals supplier in the next three years.

Australia was responsible for more than half of global lithium production in 2021, and as the world’s largest lithium producer, Australia is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the commodity’s bright outlook.