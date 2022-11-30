New GroundHog fleet management app now available

GroundHog has announced the release of its new app on both iOS and Android platforms, the Fleet Management mobile app for Underground Operators.

Groundhog already provides an FMS app for tablets. With the addition of a mobile app, underground operators can now use any device to record data on their handheld devices during the workday. The app’s goal is to remove the need for paper and provide operators with an easy way to keep track of their jobs.

“Our goal is to help reduce the time spent on tedious data collection and other tasks. Allowing our customers to focus more on the tasks that matter makes it easier for them to operate their business,” GroundHog chief technical officer Krishna Kunam said.

“The apps we make are compatible with any mobile device. That means no need for ruggedised handheld or tablets enabling a significant reduction in the investment cost for many mines looking to go digital.”

The GroundHog mobile app is excellent for task tracking, recording inspections, activity outcomes, and other details. By collecting engine hours and fuel data, GroundHog helps its customers make better decisions on equipment performance.

The most common features of this app are the ability to sort by time-created location, equipment, or activity. Easily track delays and work downtime with the app and record how many tons you hauled or how many holes you drilled.

Dispatch teams can instantly inform maintenance teams of downtime based on the real-time data from the operator app. The ability to fill other forms online, such as fuel refill cards and timesheets, also helps the operator to be paperless and completely digital.

Apart from the standard suite of features, the FMS app can connect to other GroundHog apps or GroundHog Ops Center via its peer-to-peer technology. Recovery of data during a lost network connection becomes a non-issue with this technology.

The new app will make it easy for GroundHog customers and users to shift from a traditional journey to a more digital one.

For more details on GroundHog products, click here.