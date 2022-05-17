New gold miner in the Territory ranks

TM Gold has been approved by the Northern Territory Government to commence operations at the Spring Hill Mine.

Located about 30 kilometres north of Pine Creek, the site is set to initially produce approximately 102,000 ounces of gold over a 13-month period.

Works at the site to date include historical shaft mining and exploration drilling under various operators between 1992 and 2017.

The Spring Hill Mine Project approval is now the sixth significant mine approved in the last two years, with the other approvals being:

· Core Lithium, Finniss Project

· Nathan River Resources, Nathan River Project

· McArthur River Mine, Overburden Management Project

· KGL Resources, Jervois Project

· Vista Gold, Mount Todd Mine Project

TM Gold’s Mining Management Plan (MMP) meets the requirements of the Mining Management Act 2001, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and is consistent with all environmental requirements from the NT Environmental Protection Authority.

Mining and Industry minister Nicole Manison said the Government was working to make the Territory the best place for exploration and mining investment in Australia.

“The Spring Hill Mine will support over 30 local jobs with mining scheduled to commence later this year,” she said.

“We are serious about supporting the resources sector, and this approval delivers a clear signal to potential investors that we’re open for business and working hard to protect the environment through appropriate regulation.”

Ashley Pattison, major shareholder and Executive Chair of PC Gold, a subsidiary of TM Gold, said the Spring Hill deposit is located within one of the largest mining leases in the Northern Territory and “Stage 1 of the project is seen as a very important stepping stone to a much longer mine life”.