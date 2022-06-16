Black Cat prowls for more gold

Black Cat Syndicate is the new owner of the high-grade Coyote and Paulsens gold operations, acquired from Northern Star Resources.

The acquisition means Black Cat now controls 1770 square kilometres in three prime Western Australian gold regions, with high grade resources in excess of two million ounces of 2.5 grams per tonne gold.

The company controls the only gold milling infrastructure in the Ashburton and Western Tanami regions.

At Coyote, a substantial drilling campaign will commence in July 2022 over high-grade, near-mine and regional targets, while at Paulsens, drilling will focus on finding a Paulsens analogue and will begin in September 2022.

Northern Star employees will transfer to Black Cat at each operation and commercial contracts have already been assigned.

Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said the company would focus on significant drilling campaigns at both operations to grow and upgrade the current high-grade resources.

“Black Cat’s management team will be assessing the substantial infrastructure and completing studies aimed demonstrating the inherent value underpinning these established, low-capital restart operations.”