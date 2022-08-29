New global strategy drives Austin profits

Austin Engineering has exceeded profit guidance, achieving net-profit-after-tax growth of 525 per cent in FY22.

The NPAT came in at $20.6 million, above guidance of more than $18m, while total revenue was $203.3m, compared with $198.1m in the prior corresponding period.

EBITDA of $32.5m met recently upgraded forecasts and were 155 per cent higher.

Austin managing director David Singleton said it was pleasing to see the dramatic year-on-year growth across earnings, profitability and cash generation, and to have achieved this during a year that continued to be impacted by COVID and a volatile macroeconomic environment more broadly.

“These outstanding full year results, which exceeded guidance, have been driven by the successful and ongoing implementation of the Austin 2.0 global strategy that has significantly improved our margins and delivered substantial improvements to our competitiveness, operational efficiency and product performance,” he said.

“The advanced manufacturing initiative is steadily being implemented in Indonesia and Australia with the aim of reducing the cost base and easing labour pressures, which remain a constant source of concern.

“Our Chile operations have made a remarkable recovery since COVID, with activity at unprecedented levels and likely to continue. In Indonesia, we are unlocking the strategic and global significance of our Batam facility as a hub to our broader operations, with Batam helping mitigate supply chain challenges, including the tight labour market in Australia, as well as the current elevated steel prices and container prices, to a significant extent.

“Our Australian operations had a difficult period in FY22 affected by the supply chain and labour disruptions caused by COVID, which came much later than in other regions.

“Labour market issues saw increased staff turnover and absenteeism. There were some difficulties in absorbing the much higher level of variability in product delivery alongside increasing mining bucket sales. This has led to a drop in margins and revenue in this region, and therefore is a key focus of management attention.”

Austin also delivered on its innovation promise with the roll-out of the new JEC High Performance mining bucket range.

“Our recently announced acquisition of Mainetec will also add to what we have achieved over the last 12 months,” Singleton said.

“Mainetec is an innovative and entrepreneurial business that fits our strategy to be the leading designer of customised mining buckets in the world. This acquisition will allow us to grow our bucket market offering domestically through Mainetec’s high performance Hulk excavator bucket and dipper bucket range.

“With a considerably enlarged order book compared to this time last year, reinforced by a strong cash position and an increasingly efficient operational base, Austin is very well placed to build upon this positive momentum across the Group heading into FY23.”