New era, new managing director for New Century

New Century Resources has appointed Robert Cooper as its new managing director and chief executive officer, to lead the company’s strategy for growth beyond its existing Century tailings operation in Queensland, now a top 15 zinc producer globally.

The ongoing strong performance underpins New Century’s future growth initiatives, namely the development of the Century hard rock assets, the Mt Lyell copper mine restart, and the continued ambition of developing a tailings asset management services business.

Cooper’s mining career has spanned more than 30 years, during which time he has developed a strong track record in the management of multiple large-scale mining assets, operational cost control, business improvement and technical evaluation.

Most recently, Cooper led Round Oak Minerals, a subsidiary of Washington H Soul Pattison, as its CEO, where he was responsible for the development and operation of a portfolio of Australian base metal mines before the successful sale of the business in June 2022.

New Century chairman Rob McDonald said the company had a strong base of assets, and was delighted that Cooper will join the company to take these opportunities forward.

Previous New Century managing director, Patrick Walta, stepped down from the Board with effect from September 16, having served in the role for over five years and overseen the growth of the business from the Century acquisition, through start-up, and into steady state operations.

He will continue to provide interim services to New Century to ensure a smooth transition in role and responsibilities to Cooper.

“It has been an honour to lead the New Century team and | am immensely proud of all that it has achieved to date. The restarting of Century operations via tailings reprocessing was a mammoth task that required a strong culture and the dedication of a team that strives for success,” he said.

“These efforts have created a platform for the company to continue to grow, both at the Century mine and beyond.

“New Century is also now uniquely positioned to capture further value for its shareholders by leveraging its track record as owner of Australia’s largest tailings reprocessing operation and an industry leader in mine site economic rehabilitation.”