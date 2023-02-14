New directors as Australian Vanadium reshuffles its hand

A restructure has seen Australian Vanadium (AVL) appoint two new non-executive directors to its board.

Miriam Stanborough and Peter Watson have been appointed to the board. The change, which has come into immediate effect, follows executive director Leslie Ingraham’s announcement of his intention to resign as part of the restructure.

“I am delighted to welcome Miriam and Peter to AVL as we evolve the board of directors to include the skills required to bring the Australian Vanadium project into production,” AVL chair of the board Cliff Lawrenson said.

“Both candidates bring deep knowledge and understanding of mining projects and I am confident they will complement the board’s competency as it steers the company through this exciting period of growth.”

Stanborough has a background in chemical engineering, with more than two decades of experience in the mineral processing industry.

Stanborough is currently a non-executive director of Pilbara Minerals and BCI Minerals.

“I am delighted to join the high-calibre team at Australian Vanadium at this exciting juncture,” Stanborough said.

“Vanadium has an important role to play in the global energy transition and the company’s ambitions for involvement in the vanadium value chain from mining through to battery storage shows a commitment to adding value to Western Australia’s natural endowment of this critical element.”

Watson is also a chemical engineer, with four decades’ experience in technical, project and management roles.

Watson is currently a non-executive director of Paladin Energy, New Century Resources, and Strandline Resources.

“It is a privilege to join the AVL Board at a time when the company is well positioned to respond to the building momentum in critical minerals and the need for sustainable large scale energy storage,” Watson said

“I look forward to working with the board and management to help bring the outstanding Australian Vanadium project opportunity into production.”