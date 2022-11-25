New CORE Innovation Hub opens its doors

Sponsored by BHP, the regional hub is the first business innovation centre in Newman and provides support for the Mining Equipment Technology and Services (METS) industry.

CORE innovation hubs are technology and innovation locations for start-ups, operators, suppliers and researchers to connect and collaborate on innovative solutions to resources industry challenges.

The new hub in Western Australia contains a co-working and education space supporting start-ups, small and medium businesses, and industry working across the mining sector.

“The hub will help drive our local regional businesses forward in Newman, across the Pilbara and beyond,” Newman Innovation Hub lead Natalie Jones said.

It will also allow businesses to take advantage of CORE Innovation Hub’s well established national mining and resources ecosystem.

CORE was Australia’s first innovation hub for the resources sector, initially opening in Perth before expanding to Adelaide and now Newman.

“This initiative is a huge investment into the future of Newman and the surrounding Pilbara region,” Jones said.

Those working in the hub will be able to connect with potential partners, work with industry experts and expand their business network. The main objective is to make doing business in regional areas easier at every level of the mining industry.

BHP is a major sponsor, along with the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation and METS Ignited Australia. Newman Operations fixed plant maintenance manager Ann Glover represented BHP at the official opening and participating in a panel discussion with local business and community about innovation in Newman.