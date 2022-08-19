New chief operating officer for Karora

Karora Resources has appointed Bevan Jones as its chief operating officer for Australia.

With a strong track record of delivering superior operational performance, Jones will have overall responsibility for Karora’s day-to-day Australian operations.

Jones joins Karora from Gold Fields, where he was the general manager of the St Ives gold operation, essentially right next door to Karora’s Beta Hunt Mine in Western Australia.

Karora chairman Paul Andre Huet said Jones’ familiarity with all aspects of mining in the immediate area, including leadership, community relations, geology and a strong local network, were a great fit to bring the company to the next level.

“Graeme Sloan, who has been integral to the turnaround of Karora over the past few years, is retiring from his day-to-day operational role after a lengthy career in the mining sector,” he said.

“We are fortunate that Karora shareholders will continue to have the benefit of his strategic input, as he will be transitioning into a senior management advisory role, which will help ensure a seamless transition of day-to-day leadership at our operations.”

The news comes as a new high-grade coarse gold discovery was made at Beta Hunt.

“This is particularly exciting given its location relative to the Fathers Day Vein discovery that ultimately launched Karora on its current trajectory as a growing, profitable gold producer,” Huet said.

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 185,000-205,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations in WA.