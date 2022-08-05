New chief executive officer for Core Lithium

Core Lithium has appointed Gareth Manderson as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Stephen Biggins, who resigned as managing director in March.

Manderson has 28 years’ experience in the mining and minerals sector and joins Core after having served in various leadership and technical roles within mining giant Rio Tinto for more than 22 years.

His most recent role at Rio Tinto was as General Manager Sustaining Capital, where he delivered a project portfolio of more than 600 projects spending $1.6 billion each year across 17 mines, four ports and a 1900km rail system.

As General Manager for the company’s Weipa Bauxite Operations, he was accountable for two bauxite mining and processing operations (East Weipa and Andoom), operation of the port facility, approval and establishment of a project to develop a third mine (Amrun) and

management of the Weipa town and infrastructure.

Core chairman Greg English said Manderson’s experience in developing teams, delivering projects and safely operating mining and processing operations made him the perfect fit for Core’s first CEO, as the Finniss lithium project moves from construction to operation later this year.

“There are many synergies between Gareth’s previous senior roles in managing complex mine, mineral processing, port, township and logistics operations during his tenure at Rio Tinto and the Finniss project, which is 25km from the Darwin CBD and port,” he said.

“His experience in managing the effects of the annual wet season will also be essential as we plan to be operating in this environment for years to come.”