New chief executive for Ora Banda

Ora Banda Mining has appointed Luke Creagh to the position of chief executive officer.

A mining engineer with 20 years’ experience working for both contracting and mining companies at projects throughout Australia and overseas, Creagh most recently served as chief operating officer of Northern Star Resources.

Prior to becoming COO in 2018, he held various senior positions within Northern Star, including GM business development, GM strategy and growth, and operations manager.

Before working at Northern Star, he was operations manager at Barminco Limited.

Ora Banda chairman, Peter Mansell, said the appointment was a major fillip for the company.

“We couldn’t be happier that Luke is joining us. He has had considerable experience managing mining operations and is highly qualified to guide Ora Banda through its current operational reset plan,” he said.

“We look forward to working with him for many years to come and are confident that, together, we can extract maximum value from Ora Banda’s highly prospective land package.”

Creagh said the company had highly prospective tenements supported by quality infrastructure.

“| am looking forward to being a part of this team to drive value through operational execution and maximising the potential of the geology, with a focus on exploration and resource definition,” he said.

Ora Banda owns the Davyhurst Gold Project in the highly productive Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.