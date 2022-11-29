New CEO for Fortescue Metals Group

Former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick will spearhead Fortescue’s clean energy initiative.

Hick, who is currently president of the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, will become chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortescue Metals in February 2023. She will report to the Fortescue Board alongside Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson.

Hick’s addition will coincide with Fortescue’s 20-year anniversary.

She will continue work towards Fortescue’s transition to a global green metals and energy company. This goal coincides with the company’s larger goal to decarbonise by 2030 while continuing to lead exploration and development into critical minerals and rare earths.

The transition to green metals and climate responsibility will add significant value for shareholders, according to Fortescue.

Hick described her new position as “is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“I come into this role with an enormous and exciting project pipeline to continue to grow and execute for Fortescue,” she said. “I am excited to deliver our vision with the entire Fortescue family, working closely with an amazingly supportive chairman and board.

“We must provide the metals and the energy which will help to accelerate the energy transition. I join with, and commit to, Andrew (Forrest) and Fortescue’s vision of becoming the leading green metals and energy company globally.”

Forrest, Fortescue founder and executive chairman, emphasised the value Hick will add to the company.

“Fiona has the natural humility and adaptiveness to flourish in Fortescue’s rare leadership environment through values, as opposed to command and control,” he said. “Fiona has the right personality to lead our metals organisation.”

Hick was previously executive vice president for Australian operations of Woodside Energy for more than 20 years. She also worked at Rio Tinto’s Pilbara mining network for several years.