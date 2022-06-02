New CEO for Anglo American Australia

Daniel van der Westhuizen has been appointed as chief executive officer of Anglo American in Australia, and will lead the company’s steelmaking coal business based in Brisbane.

Chief executive of Anglo American’s global bulk commodities business, Themba Mkhwanazi, said van der Westhuizen brought to the team extensive cross-commodity mining experience in Australia, and a strong understanding of the role that premium quality steelmaking coal must play in the transition to a decarbonised world.

“Anglo American has a series of ambitious goals to transform the future of mining across the full range of sustainability areas, which all of our businesses around the world, including in Australia, are committed to achieving,” he said.

“Daniel and the team in our Australian business will ensure that we continue to drive towards carbon neutral operations by 2040, as well as making our business safer and more sustainable in every respect.”

van der Westhuizen joins Anglo American in September from Rio Tinto, where he was most recently chief operating officer and interim managing director of Rio Tinto Aluminium – Pacific Operations.

He has held a range of senior and commercial roles in the mining industry, including in the coal industry.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company, with significant investments within Australia.

The company operates five steelmaking coal mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, and also has additional joint venture interests in steelmaking coal and manganese, and copper exploration projects underway in North West Queensland and Western Australia.