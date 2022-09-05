New Century sources solar from APA

New Century Resources and the APA Group have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of up to 8MW of renewable solar power, to be supplied from the under-construction Mica Creek solar farm at Mt Isa.

The company said the agreement represented a milestone in New Century’s ongoing commitment to improved ESG performance and identifying opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

New Century managing director Patrick Walta said combining this new renewable solar energy generation with the current supply from the highly efficient Diamantina power station complex (also in Mt Isa) would result in a reduced average delivered cost of power while materially lowering the associated carbon emissions.

“In 2021, New Century set out an ambition for transparently reporting on our ESG performance through our sustainability report and for improving the way our operations interact with the environment and with society,” he said.

APA Group transmission executive Darren Rogers said the MoU supported the company’s vision to expand its renewables portfolio in the region and help customers reduce their emissions as they seek to decarbonise their operations.

“Once the power purchase amendment is agreed and signed, APA will have three major customers supporting Mica Creek, demonstrating the enthusiasm of customers in the region for integrated energy solutions that can both meet their energy needs and help reduce their operational emissions,” he said.

The news comes as New Century registered strong operational performance into the September quarter to date, following on from the 14 per cent improvement in production in the June quarter.

The company delivered record monthly metal production in July, with 12,109 tonnes of zinc metal produced at average monthly recoveries of 51 per cent , the best result since the restart of operations.

New Century is a mining, tailings management and economic rehabilitation company, with its flagship Century project in Queensland the largest tailings re-mining and processing operation in Australia.