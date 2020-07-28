New Century makes progress on Vale’s nickel-cobalt mine acquisition

New Century Resources has stated it could potentially become a major supplier of nickel and cobalt for electronic vehicles (EVs) if its transaction with Vale Canada’s (VC) Goro nickel and cobalt mine in New Caledonia is successful.

The company announced on ASX today that it has made “significant progress” in evaluating the technical and commercial aspects of the transaction, which would see New Century secure 95 per cent of issued shares in Vale New Caledonia (VNC), who owns and operates Goro.

Foreign reserves and resources for the Goro deposit is comprised of 193.5 million tonnes, containing 2634 thousand tonnes of nickel and 249 thousand tonnes of cobalt.

New Century has not yet finished a definitive binding agreement to acquire an interest in Goro but the parties involved have agreed to extend the exclusivity of the transaction for another 45 days.

“If the transaction proceeds, the successful acquisition of Goro would result in New Century becoming a major supplier of nickel and non-DRC sourced cobalt for the electric vehicle industry,” New Century stated in a media release.

Tesla boss Elon Musk recently announced the electronic vehicle company is searching for sustainable nickel miners for the company’s electronic vehicle battery production.