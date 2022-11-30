New campaign aims to raise awareness of workplace discrimination

“It’s a time to show that we are committed to being part of the change to end violence against women. But it takes time and needs all of us to be involved.”

Inspired by the ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign, ‘16 Days in WA’ seeks to highlight and support woman experiencing domestic violence and workplace discrimination.

‘16 Days in WA – Stop Violence Against Women’ was first established in 2017 by the Western Australia Government and Simone McGurk, former Minister for Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence and current Minister for Women’s Interests.

The campaign has since run every year from November 25 to December 10, with the aim encouraging organisations, communities and individuals to take action to end violence against women.

This year’s campaign calls on everyone in the community to play a role in calling out violence and bad behaviour,” McGurk said.

“It’s about promoting change in the community, in businesses and in workplaces to end violence against women by building a culture of safety and respect.”

The new campaign comes in the wake of the recent parliamentary inquiry into the fly-in, fly-out mining industry in WA, which revealed that there were at least 250 incidents of sexual harassment or worse across the mining sector in the last five years.

The State Government recently provided a progress report highlighting its continued advocacy for victims of workplace harassment. The report aims to make amendments to general and mining work, health and safety regulations and require companies to address instances of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

“The McGowan Government’s progress report highlights our commitment to building a workplace culture of inclusivity, respect and safety for women,” WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum and Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston said.

“We will continue to collaborate with industry and the community to create workplaces that proactively prevent inappropriate behaviour.”

The WA Government has continued to work on addressing key issues surrounding violence against women, largely through the dedicated funding distributed in the state’s 2022–23 budget. Key contributions include a $7.7 million boost for family and domestic violence response teams and a $7.5 million fund for various initiatives in the family, domestic and sexual violence sectors.

The 16 Days in WA campaign has shared various resources regarding equality and respect in the workplace, including Chief Executive Women’s (CEW) respect toolkit, which highlights the steps needed to ensure equal opportunity and prosperity in the workplace.

Our Watch, a national leader in the prevention of violence against women, has compiled material geared towards equipping workplace leaders with the resources to resolve instances of violence and harassment in the workplace.

UN Women has also created a comprehensive handbook that provides an overview of the impacts of violence against women in the workplace and provides case studies where women are more exposed to violence and harassment.