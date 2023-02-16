New Australian subsidiary for Bedeschi

Turn-key solutions developer Bedeschi has announced a new subsidiary in Australia.

With a head office in Perth and satellite offices in Port Hedland and Brisbane, Bedeschi Australia will be well placed to service the country’s mining industry.

Uwe Zulehner will head the Australian subsidiary as chief executive officer.

The Bedeschi group has been a successful global company since 1908, developing turn-key solutions for bulk handling, mining, container logistics and bricks.

“The global Bedeschi team welcomes the new Australian teammates and wishes them a great start and a successful future,” the company said in a statement.

“Bedeschi Australia will effectively serve its customers in the mining, port and agricultural industries with a very experienced and well-known team.”

The team at Bedeschi Australia can be contacted via sales-australia@bedeschi.com