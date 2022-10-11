Neousys releases Nuvo-2600 series

Neousys Technology has released its latest compact fan-less computer, the Nuvo-2600 series.

Powered by Intel Elkhart Lake quad-core processor, the Nuvo-2600 series provides up to 1.8x the CPU performance over its predecessor, Apollo Lake.

Featuring rich I/Os and a flexible patented expansion cassette module, the Nuvo-2600 is an ideal embedded system for industrial applications such as machine vision and logistics automation. With an optional ignition power control, the Nuvo-2600 series can also be applied to AMR applications.

The Nuvo-2600 series comes with a variety of I/O ports that feature practical connector interfaces and flexible function expansion slots. It has four Gigabit PoE+ ports via RJ-45 connectors with screw-lock mechanisms to secure camera or Lidar connections; a front-accessible 2.5″ HDD tray accommodating a 7 to 15mm 2.5″ SSD/HDD up to 5TB; two mini-PCIe expansion sockets for WiFi, CAN bus, COM, or DIO expansion.

In the Nuvo-2600 series lineup, the Nuvo-2600E features a patented cassette module to install an add-on PCIe card such as a GbE frame grabber, or EtherCAT motion control card.

Nuvo-2600J has a Neousys patented SuperCAP UPS module that features 2500 watt-second energy capacity to sustain operation during power outage until shutdown, or provide a steady stream of electrical current to protect the system.

“Enclosed in ruggedised compact dimensions, Nuvo-2600 series features an Intel Atom x6000E quad-core processor, wide temperature fan-less operation, 4x PoE+ GbE ports, and flexible expansion from mPCIe, PCIe, or a SuperCAP UPS,” Neousys Technology product manager Kaichu Wu said.

“It is the perfect multi-purpose embedded computer for machine vision and autonomous warehouse applications.”

