Multiple mining contracts for NRW subsidiaries

NRW Holdings subsidiary, DIAB Engineering, has been awarded two contracts in Western Australia with a value of about $78 million.

The first is a contract for a key component of the Lynas Rare Earths Processing Facility in Kalgoorlie: the construction of the filter building used to process and further concentrate the rare earth.

The works to be performed include the supply, fabrication and erection of the building, the installation of associated equipment and piping, and electrical and instrumentation installation.

Lynas is the only scale producer of separated rare earths outside of China, mining and processing rare earth ore at Mt Weld, recognised as one of the world’s highest grade rare earth mines.

DIAB will carry out all of the fabrication works for the building at its state-of-the-art fabrication facilities in Geraldton utilising about 80 local Midwest team members.

The second contract is for Rio Tinto Iron Ore, with DIAB contracted to secure the supply, fabrication and installation of multiple dust suppression systems to be used at the Tom Price and Western Turner crusher and conveyor systems.

These systems will assist in improved control and suppression of dust generated from processing activities, reducing the impacts on personnel and plant operations.

The project will run for about 12 months, employing 60 people at its peak.

Meanwhile, another NRW Holdings, Golding Contractors, has executed a five-and-half-year mining services agreement with Wonbindi Coal at the Baralaba North Mine in Queensland.

The award is valued at about $800 million and continues the strong relationship between Golding and Wonbindi, where Golding has provided contract mining services at the Baralaba North Mine over the last four years.

The scope of work remains the same and includes maintaining and operating a client owned fleet of equipment, producing an ultra-low volatile PCI product.

NRW is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia.