Monadelphous banks BHP, Rio Tinto contracts

Monadelphous has secured contracts worth $215 million with a list of multinational miners, including BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG).

The engineering company will provide smelter maintenance works at BHP’s Olympic Dam copper mine in South Australia, with services commencing as soon as possible to be complete by the end of 2021.

BHP has also awarded a two-year extension to Monadelphous’ on-going maintenance services at Olympic Dam.

This contract includes civil, structural, mechanical, building maintenance and electrical services, plus underground rail maintenance.

Monadelphous has also been awarded a contract with Rio Tinto for the provision of construction and support services at the Gudai-Darri iron ore project in Western Australia.

Delivery of this contract will also be expected by the end of 2021.

At FMG’s Iron Bridge magnetite project, Monadelphous will collaborate with heavy lifting services company Fagioli to deliver specialist heavy lifting and haulage services.

This last contract was awarded by NMT International (Australia).

In a statement, Monadelphous said the partnership with Fagioli would help in expanding its presence across sectors.

“The strategic collaboration with Fagioli enables Monadelphous’ specialist heavy lift business to increase capacity and broaden capability for the Australian resources and energy markets,” the statement read.

Announced in March, Monadelphous already holds a $150 million contract with FMG at its Solomon and Eliwana operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The strength of their partnership has grown since 2017, when Monadelphous first began at Solomon.

In March, Monadelphous managing director Rob Velletri foreshadowed the collaboration would continue from strength to strength.

“We are pleased to have secured this long-term contract with Fortescue and look forward to continuing to support their operations in the Pilbara with the ongoing provision of quality crane services,” Velletri said.