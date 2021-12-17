Mulga Rock makes substantial progress

Vimy Resources has achieved “substantial commencement” at its Mulga Rock uranium project following confirmation by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER).

The WA Government has implemented a ‘no uranium’ condition on future mining leases, however, uranium projects that received state ministerial approval under the former Liberal National Government will be allowed to progress if they meet certain deadlines.

The Mulga Rock proposal was referred to the WA Environmental Protection Authority in August 2013, and implementation of Mulga Rock was approved under Ministerial Statement No. 1046 on December 16, 2016.

Under conditions 3-1 and 3-2 of the ministerial statement, Vimy was required to substantially commence implementation of the proposal within five years and provide notification and supporting evidence, which it did on November 26, 2021.

“Over the past few months, Vimy has achieved several approvals and confirmations for the development of the Mulga Rock Uranium Project from WA Government departments, including DWER and the Department of Mines, Industry Resources and Safety (DMIRS),” Vimy executive director and chief executive officer Steven Michael said.

“This confirmation is a testament to careful planning and execution and is consistent with the Mulga Rock Project Implementation Plan.”

Earlier this week Vimy announced that it had begun the development of Mulga Rock after receiving approval from DMIRS for its operational radiation management plan.

“Vimy can now advance Mulga Rock to the next stage of development and will continue to work closely with state and federal departments to secure the remaining approvals required to bring the project into production by 2025 – when uranium market commentators are forecasting the commencement of a prolonged supply deficit,” Michael said.

“The development of Mulga Rock will have significant benefits to the state, including direct employment of over 550 people during construction, approximately 350 site-based employees when in operation and is expected to generate over $200m in state royalties over its 15-year life.”

The Mulga Rock project is located in the Shire of Menzies, 240km east-northeast of Kalgoorlie.