MTG TERRA cast lips for toughest mining applications

Ground engaging tools (GET) specialist MTG has provided its TERRA cast lip to the Australian market, delivering high levels of productivity for the harshest applications.

After several years of field experience in iron ore, coal, copper, and gold mines around the world, MTG’s TERRA cast lips have delivered a 4 per cent increase in productivity and considerable increase in machine availability due to less and shorter downtimes.

The three reasons for the good performance are the high-quality steel, its slim design and cast lip specific tooth and bucket protection systems.

While MTG Steels offer an optimal balance of hardness and toughness to maximize strength and wear resistance, optimized wear material distribution reduces weight and increases penetration.

Additionally, the high-performance TWINMET tooth system and PROMET lip and wing shrouds optimally protect critical areas and offer safe and quick maintenances thanks to their hammerless locking systems.

The TERRA series is made for mining excavators with an operating weight of 450 to 1000 tonnes.

Its range consists of four sizes (148 inches, 163 inches, 169 inches and 201 inches) with either five or six stations.

MTG is working on smaller TERRA sizes for 250-to-400-tonne mining excavators which will be available by the end of 2021.

The official distributor of MTG’s portfolio is 2MT Mining Products, a trusted Australian company specialized in the supply of consumable wear parts.

2MT’s full coverage of the Australian market through strategically located branches, its highly trained sales and support representatives, and field expertise in monitoring GET and buckets are backed by MTG’s local technical services team to ensure extensive onsite support.