MTG showcases new products and services for the mining industry in MINExpo

The world’s largest mining trade show opens its doors this week. MINExpo has brought together the who’s who of the industry in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

MTG, a Spanish based manufacturer of high quality and reliable G.E.T, has exhibited in Central Hall C1, presenting a comprehensive range of G.E.T solutions for the mining industry.

TERRA, MTG’s dependable cast lip solution that is now available for hydraulic mining shovels from 250 to 1000-tonne class machines, was on display in the form of a 169-inch TERRA Cast Lip equipped with the reliable three-part TWINMET tooth system and bucket protection system, PROMET. Both systems promote hammerless features thus making changeouts safe, quick, and efficient.

The high-performance tooth system, TWINMET, was showcased with an interactive display, allowing visitors to discover first-hand how easy and intuitive it is to use. The TWINMET range covers hydraulic excavators from 250 to 1000 tonnes.

TERRA Cast Lips, in combination with the robust and resistant TWINMET tooth and PROMET bucket protection systems, offer high quality, reliable and cost-efficient performance on the business end of every mining bucket.

In addition, MTG is presenting its solutions for Rope Shovels, including a new system that will make Rope Shovel applications more efficient while offering the usual reliability and safety, as well as a live demonstration of its G.E.T. Detection System.

For people who could not travel to Las Vegas, MTG developed a virtual version of its booth, making it possible to visit us from anywhere in the world and at any time. To learn more, please visit:

https://mtg.virtualstand.info/