Mt Morgans gold mine to close in March

Dacian Gold has announced that its Mt Morgans gold mine in Western Australia will close at the end of March.

The mine is located 37km west-southwest of Laverton.

Mining was first suspended at Mt Morgans in June of last year after managing director Leigh Junk stepped down.

The company is now processing historical dump leach material before the near 2.9-million-tonne-a-year mine is placed on care and maintenance.

“The decision to place Mt Morgans on care and maintenance was not taken lightly, especially given the impact on our loyal employees and contractors, and the community in which we operate,” Dacian non-executive and independent chairperson Craig McGown said.

“However, a period of care and maintenance will ultimately benefit all stakeholders by providing time to develop a robust, low risk, sustainable plan, necessary to underpin the future resumption of operations.”

While Dacian has announced that the closure would result in some redundancies, the company plans to work to redeploy employees under a shared management services agreement with Genesis Minerals, its largest shareholder.

Genesis holds a 78.3 per cent interest in Dacian.

The cost of placing the mine on care and maintenance is estimated at $4–5 million and will be funded from existing cash and gold on hand.

Comments from Genesis and St Barbara have suggested that ore from the Ulysses gold project could now be re-directed to St Barbara’s Gwalia mill, rather than Mt Morgans mill.

The news comes after Dacian announced that gold production in the December quarter was 12,039 ounces, down from 21,525 in the September quarter of 2022.