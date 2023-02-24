Mount Isa celebrates 100 years

February 23 marked a century since curious Victorian prospector John Campbell Miles made one of the most important mineral discoveries in Queensland history.

Miles collected samples from rock outcrops using no more than a horse-shoeing hammer. He didn’t know it at the time, but he’d just stumbled on one of the world’s richest deposits of copper, silver and zinc in the harsh north-west corner of Queensland.

Miles lodged the samples with the government assayer at Cloncurry on February 23 1923 –the date now honoured as Mount Isa Day.

Due to the remote location, government geologist E.C. Saint-Smith didn’t reach the site until late September of 2023, but once prospectors heard what the geologist had to say, they quickly made their way from around the country.

The discovery kickstarted a chain of events that led to the birth of Mount Isa, which today is one of the largest townships in the state.

This week the town celebrates Miles’ life and accomplishments.

“When Miles stumbled upon this rich deposit of copper, he convinced my great grandfather Walter John Davidson to move from Duchess to Isa to help him set up this claim,” Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.

“This discovery was a turning point in Queensland’s history and left a legacy which is felt to this day.

“For a century, Mount Isa has been a symbol of Queensland’s mining heritage and a testament to the resilience, ingenuity and hard work of those who have called the city home.

“Going hand-in-glove with Mount Isa’s growth has been the evolution of copper, from an important building material to playing a key role in the world’s renewable energy transition.

“As the global demand for renewable energy continues to increase, the role of other lesser-known critical minerals in the region like vanadium, cobalt and rare earth elements will continue to grow – providing future jobs and continued growth for the north-west and the whole of Queensland.

“I would like to congratulate all past and present residents of Mount Isa on this milestone. Here’s to the next 100 years of growth and prosperity and the enduring spirit of determination that Miles and my great-grandfather embodied.”