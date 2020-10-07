Mothae diamond mine back in action for Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond Company has re-commenced mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho, Africa.

Operations at the mine will be scaled to 75 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 protocols in place.

Mothae had been on care and maintenance since late March, when operations were suspended due to a 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the neighbouring South African Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the restart of Lucapa’s Lulo alluvial mine in Angola, Africa during May, which recovered a 100-plus carat white diamond just a week after it restarted mining at 50 per cent capacity.

This was the fourth largest diamond to be recovered from the Lulo mine and the 15th 100-plus carat gem recovered to date.

At Lulo, Lucapa has resumed mining and treatment activities on a two-shift six-day a week basis under advised health measures.

Similarly to Lulo, Mothae is mining in compliance with government health measures to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors.

“Mothae is an important contributor to the Basotho nation and Lucapa and the Government of Lesotho are excited to have most of our teams and contractors back at the mine,” managing director Stephen Wetherall said.

“We too look forward to implementing recently approved marketing initiatives that will see additional value derived for the Mothae high-value production.”