More Epiroc drill rigs bound for Rio Tinto

Leading mining equipment manufacturer Epiroc has secured a large order for mining equipment from Rio Tinto.

The company has ordered several Epiroc Pit Viper 271 drill rigs that will be retrofitted by Rio Tinto with autonomous capabilities, as well as SmartROC D65 drill rigs that also are loaded with intelligent features.

They will be used in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where Rio Tinto is operating a highly advanced integrated network of iron ore mines, includ9ing the technologically advanced Gudai-Darri mine.

The order exceeds MSEK 150 in value and was booked in the second quarter 2022.

It follows a large order by Rio Tinto in the first quarter 2022 for Pit Viper 271s.

Also, in 2021, Rio Tinto placed a large order for Pit Viper 271 and SmartROC D65 rigs, also for iron ore mines in Pilbara.

Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said Epiroc and Rio Tinto enjoyed a long-standing partnership focused on optimising safety and productivity through cutting-edge innovation.

The Pit Viper 271 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs, manufactured in Texas, United States, and Örebro, Sweden, respectively, are built to face the toughest conditions and will come installed with Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, making them ready for automation and remote control.