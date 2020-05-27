More certainty in new project agreements: ScoMo

The federal government has created industrial relations working groups that will initiate discussions regarding casual and fixed term employees, while also adding greenfields agreements to the agenda.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is developing a JobMaker plan to prepare the country for economic growth following the COVID-19 crisis.

The five working groups for the JobMaker package include the areas of enterprise agreement making; casuals and fixed term employees; unions and employers’ obligations; greenfield agreements for new enterprises; and award simplification for small and medium sized businesses in dealing with their employees.

“The working groups will either reach something approaching a consensus on issues or they won’t. But we’ve got to give it a go,” Morrison, speaking at the National Press Club, said.

Morrison said that certainty in greenfields agreements was needed more so than ever.

The government’s move is welcomed by Australian Resources and Energy Group (AMMA), with chief executive Steve Knott stating that reforming greenfields agreements is especially important.

“… There is $100 billion worth of major projects advanced in Australia’s investment pipeline. The international competition for this investment capital will be ever fiercer as governments around the world embark on their own stimulus packages,” Knott said.

“At the end of the day, we are all about retaining, improving and creating employment,” he added.

“In Australia’s resources and energy sector, there is an unrelenting drive to retain highly-valued, highly-paid roles and improve existing pay and conditions.”