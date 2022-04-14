Monadelphous wraps up $230m contract package

Monadelphous has secured contracts with Rio Tinto, Newcrest, Synergy, Origin and Tronox Mining across Australia and Papua New Guinea worth a combined $230 million.

The engineering company expanded its reach in the resources and energy sectors with shutdown works at Rio’s Greater Tom Price operation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

This included upgrades and modifications to existing process plant infrastructure at the Western Turner Syncline phase 2 project and will be completed in the second half of 2022.

Newcrest has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to begin in July 2022 and be completed by mid-2023.

This will see Monadelphous work on the CCD 3 and 4 refurbishment project at Lihir Island in Papua New Guinea, including the major overhaul of two tanks associated with gold production facilities.

Works with Synergy’s Muja power station in Collie, Western Australia, will see Monadelphous provide operation and maintenance services for three years, as well as two years’ worth of maintenance, turnarounds and brownfields modifications at an offshore liquified natural gas facility.

In Queensland, Monadelphous will begin a three-year contract with Origin to provide turnaround and shutdown support services at a coal seam gas facility for Australian Pacific LNG.

In New South Wales, Tronox contracted Monadelphous to perform construction services in Broken Hill with works to be complete in the second half of 2022.

This package of contracts followed a similar announcement in February which saw South32, Newcrest and Codelco sign Monadelphous to contracts combining for about $400 million.

In 2021, the company’s engineering construction division achieved its highest revenue since 2015, securing new contracts worth about $620 million, including $200 million after June 30.