Monadelphous wins $110 million of contracts

Engineering company Monadelphous Group has secured new contracts and contract extensions in the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors totalling about $110 million.

The company has been reappointed to the BHP WAIO Site Engineering Panel for a three-year period to continue providing multi-disciplinary services at BHP’s mine site and port operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Monadelphous has also been awarded a five-year contract to provide pipeline maintenance services in the Queensland coal seam gas market.

In Chile, Monadelphous’ maintenance and construction services business, Buildtek, has secured several contracts with Minera Escondida. This includes two contracts at the Escondida copper mine for improvements to the water capture and drainage system and repairs associated with the oxide tank.

A contract has also been secured for repairs and improvements to water storage tanks at the Puerto Coloso filter plant. All work is expected to be completed in 2023.

Additionally, Monadelphous has secured a contract with Liontown Resources for the supply and fabrication of structural steel and platework for the Kathleen Valley lithium project located north of Leinster in Western Australia. The work is expected to be completed by mid-2023.