Monadelphous rakes in $100m of contract wins

Monadelphous has secured a number of contracts in the resources and energy sectors, including with BHP, worth a combined value of around $100 million.

Under the Western Australia Iron Ore site engineering agreement with BHP, Monadelphous will be in charge of the supply and installation of the Jimblebar transfer station project in the Pilbara.

This work is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Monadelphous has also been contracted for the refurbishment of BHP’s car dumper three at Nelson Point, Port Hedland, with works to be undertaken later this year.

In addition to the two contracts, BHP has appointed Monadelphous to provide brownfield modification works to conveyors and transfer chutes across the Nelson Point and Finucane Island facilities.

This will be part of BHP’s port availability improvement project and scheduled to complete by the second half of next year.

The working relationship between the two companies extend to Chile, where Monadelphous has won two contracts with Minera Escondida BHP for the construction and assembly of a communications tower at the Escondida copper mine.

Monadelphous will also upgrade the conveyor system feeding the filter plant warehouse at Coloso Port, both in the Antofagasta region.

Beyond the contract wins with BHP, Monadelphous has also secured a three-year extension to its existing contract with Custom Fleet, a provider of leasing and fleet management services to mining operations in Australia.

Monadelphous will manage the servicing of the Western Power light vehicle fleet in metro and regional areas.