Monadelphous secures BHP, Rio Tinto contracts

Monadelphous has secured new contracts and contract extensions with BHP and Rio Tinto in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA) worth approximately $110 million.

The engineering company has secured a 12-month extension to its existing contract with BHP Iron Ore for the provision of general maintenance services for shutdowns, outages and minor capital works at the Mt Whaleback, Jimblebar, Eastern Ridge, Mining Area C and Yandi mine sites.

Monadelphous has also secured two new contracts with Rio Tinto under its sustaining capital projects panel agreement.

The first Rio Tinto contract is for the construction of new hawser rails and upgrades to the existing dolphins at Cape Lambert A and B wharves, which includes design, fabrication, supply and installation which is expected to be completed by July 2023.

The second contract is for the upgrade of conveyor gravity take up systems at East Intercourse Island and Cape Lambert, with work expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Monadelphous has also secured a 12-month extension to its existing mechanical and electrical maintenance, shutdown and project services contract across BHP’s Nickel West operations in WA.

These new contracts follow a string of sustaining capital work projects Monadelphous has won with both BHP and Rio Tinto this year, including providing smelter maintenance works at BHP’s Olympic Dam copper mine in South Australia, and for the provision of construction and support services at Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri iron ore project in WA.

Monadelphous is a leading Australian engineering group providing construction, maintenance and industrial services to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors.