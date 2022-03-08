MO carbon filter keeps copper streams clean

Metso Outotec (MO) has launched an activated carbon (AC) filter for more efficient recovery and recycling of battery chemicals, as part of its Planet Positive range.

The modular technology is ideal for smaller streams of copper and other metal-loaded aqueous streams, according to the manufacturer.

By removing organics from the mined material before the electrowinning and crystallisation process, the AC filter improves overall recovery while minimising water and energy consumption.

Metso Outotec director of industrial filtration Mika Vuorikari said the technology complemented the company’s existing range to address the battery metals industry.

“This launch will strengthen our capability to serve a large variety of industries and processes,” Vuorikari said.

“Together with the Dual Media (DM) filter, Metso Outotec now has a complete filtration portfolio for solvent extraction (SX), electrowinning (EW) and crystallisation processes.

“We have strong know-how from the hydrometallurgical industry with more than 50 successful filtration solutions references from SX and crystallisation processes globally.”

These processes are all highly applicable to Australian operations, where many new battery metals mining and processing projects are being developed.

These include Austral Resources’ Anthill copper project which is set to produce 10,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year for processing at the company’s Mount Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction electrowinning plant.

Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive portfolio includes over 100 products that are demonstrably more energy and water efficient.

The last addition to this portfolio was the company’s Optimising Control System OCS-4D for more stable and efficient iron ore pelletising in October 2021.

The company also released its Planet Positive Optimus advanced process control system for real-time operational assistance in pelletising plant.