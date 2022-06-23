MLG to service Mungari operation

Evolution Mining has picked MLG as its preferred service provider for the Mungari operation, located in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The contract is for the provision of haulage and integrated site services for an initial contract term of two years, with a provision for a further one-year extension at Evolution’s discretion.

The agreement builds on the existing strong relationship between MLG and Evolution, leveraging MLG’s large Kalgoorlie-based resourcing pool and off-road haulage assets, expected to see annualised revenue with Evolution effectively double to about $15 to $18 million per annum.

MLG’s scope of works builds on the recent integration of the Kundana operations into Evolution’s Mungari portfolio, with MLG engaged to service the combined sites bulk haulage and road maintenance requirements under a single service provider arrangement.

The Mungari district, now under the single ownership of Evolution, has a significant mineral endowment with a large portfolio of resources delivering long term feed options to the company’s centrally located Mungari processing infrastructure.

MLG founder and managing director Murray Leahy said it supported its existing clients in delivering sustainable services surrounding their long-term infrastructure and aligning growth their needs.

“We commenced our first contract with Evolution less than a year ago and we are delighted to be awarded this opportunity to enhance our long-term relationship. This contract marks a significant milestone in our pursuit to provide superior integrated services to our customers,” he said.

“We are delighted to consolidate MLG’s key resources in the Eastern Goldfields region and are confident that this will further drive our strategy to bring together the best of our expertise into a central hub”.

Kalgoorlie-based MLG is a founder-led business which provides a range of services to mine sites, integrated around the needs of client’s ore processing facilities, and services gold, iron ore and base metal clients throughout Western Australia and in the Northern Territory.