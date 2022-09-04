MLG Oz fleet to service Westgold

MLG Oz has been awarded a five-year contract to service Westgold’s operational hubs across the Murchison and Bryah Basin in Western Australia.

Westgold’s objective is to leverage MLG’s existing fleet capacity to enhance operational efficiencies by utilising MLG’s latest road haulage technical advancements.

The scope of services includes the delivery of in-pit, off and on-road haulage, road maintenance and run of mine (ROM) management services activities across all of the operations: Tuckabianna, Bluebird and Fortnum.

The deal is expected to contribute about $30 million to MLG’s revenue in FY23.

MLG founder and managing director Murray Leahy this was a large opportunity for the company to establish a long-term relationship with a growth-oriented gold miner.

“Westgold’s faith in MLG represents a significant endorsement of our capabilities,” he said.

Kalgoorlie-based MLG provides a range of services to mine sites, integrated around the needs of clients’ ore processing facilities.