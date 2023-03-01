Mitsubishi helps digitise maritime safety

Automobile giant Mitsubishi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ESG company Magellan X.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on bringing safety solution SOL-X to the Japanese maritime market while developing new business models to scale the solution.

Mitsubishi is set to leverage its industry network to co-market SOL-X with the goal of establishing an ecosystem of partners across the industrial value chain.

“It is exciting to begin this partnership with Magellan X and provide our seafarers with the most advanced safety technologies available,” Mitsubishi ship department general manager Takafumi Oka said.

“MC Shipping’s decision to utilise the SOL-X solution reflects our long-standing commitment to take the initiative in enhancing safety of vessel operations and taking good care of our seafarers.

“We believe this is one of the most powerful solutions that can enable the digital transformation of the maritime industry. We look forward to a strong partnership with Magellan X to enhance and promote the value of the SOL-X solution.”

SOL-X will eventually be rolled out across the mining industry as both companies work together on market strategies and product development.

“We are very proud to bring our IIoT (industrial internet of things) SOL-X safety solution to the Japanese maritime market and we are excited to work with such a progressive partner as Mitsubishi Corporation,” Magellan X group chief executive officer Basheer Cassim said.

“I strongly believe that the same impact we have demonstrated in the maritime industry can be applied to other heavy industries so I am thrilled to work with our partners at Mitsubishi Corporation to explore further opportunities.

“By leveraging SOL-X’s innovative safety and compliance technologies, we can help reduce incident risks and improve overall productivity for industrial workers. This will lead to operational savings, generate business competitiveness for operators and help them make informed decisions regarding workplace safety.”