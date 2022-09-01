MIRWA research scope extends to energy

The Western Australian Government will expand the research scope for the Minerals Research Institute of WA (MRIWA) so it can support studies into clean energy and emission reduction technologies.

Mines and Petroleum minister Bill Johnston made the announcement at the MRIWA Net Zero Emission Mining WA Conference, along with the launch of the Hybrid Power Purchase Agreement guide and template.

The form is designed to help facilitate contract negotiations between miners and independent power producers for the installation of onsite renewable generation.

“With decarbonisation activities and downstream processing opportunities accelerating, momentum continues to grow for industry to reduce emissions and reach the Government’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

The Government is supporting industry by:

allocating $6 million in funding for research and development in critical minerals, precision and low-impact mining, and the uptake of clean energy technologies

developing its Sectoral Emissions Reduction Strategies with industry

drafting the Greenhouse Gas Storage and Transport Bill

providing a series of resources through its Energy Industry Development (EID) team.

Johnston said that while many clean energy technologies are well-established, significant technological barriers remain that are preventing broad adoption. Specific applications of clean energy solutions at scale, particularly in heavy and extractive industries, are a challenge.

MRIWA will commence consultations to identify and prioritise the high-impact research areas in parallel to legislative changes being made.

“Expanding MRIWA’s research scope will position our state to benefit from research and development focused on emissions reduction and the broader clean energy value chain,”Johnston said.

“WA’s mining and technology services sectors are world leaders in innovation – their skills and expertise are being applied to companies’ decarbonisation goals.”